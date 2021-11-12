Emerald Coast Walk to End Alzheimer’s Event to be held this weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Emerald Coast Walk to End Alzheimer’s Chair Lauren Moon joined NewsChannel 7 in-studio Friday morning to talk about the walk and her personal experience with the disease.

Roughly 1 in 37 people are living with Alzheimer’s statewide and thousands more serve as caregivers

On Saturday, November 13th, hundreds from across Emerald Coast will unite for Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Northwest Florida State College. Participants will walk in honor of those living and lost to the disease and raise funds for care, support, and research programs.

For more information, you can watch the full interview by clicking the video attached to this web script.

