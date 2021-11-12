Advertisement

Friday Forecast, Sunny & Mild Day Ahead!

By Jenny Brown
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will have plenty of sunshine and mild temps for our Friday. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. For tonight we will have mostly clear skies with the exception of a few clouds as a second cold front approaches the region. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 40s inland to mid 50s along the coast. Once the cold front slides through Saturday, cold air will filter in across northwest Florida. Highs this weekend will be in the 60s with overnight lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

High pressure building in across the southeast will keep us dry and seasonable through next week. Highs will be in the upper 60s through early next week before temps return to the mid 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.

