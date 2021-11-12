Gulf Coast State College’s campus will light up with art this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Public Eye Soar is returning for its 8th year as a walkable art exhibit. This year, light, art, and projections will illuminate the Gulf Coast State College campus.

Art will come to life on Friday, November 12th, and Saturday, November 13th, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

With just about 150 artists, this exhibit will feature all different mediums of art.

You can walk through the art gallery starting at the Amelia Center and making your way to the Advanced Technology Center.

There will also be live music and interactive art experiences everyone can take part in. The best part? It’s free!

