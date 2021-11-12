Man in the Sea Museum Celebrates Veterans Day Weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking to continue the Veterans Day celebrations this weekend, President of the Institute of Diving, Steve Mulholland, said stopping by to check out their ‘Man in the Sea’ Museum is a great way to do so.

The Man in the Sea Museum is owned by the Institute of Diving and showcases the progress of underwater technology, from the earliest days of diving to the most modern underwater habitat.

The Institute of Diving is a non-profit, educational organization formed in 1977. The initial idea for establishing the institute and its museum was conceived in 1976 by a group of divers from the U.S. Navy’s SEALAB Program and representatives from commercial, academic, scientific, medical, and sport diving fields.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.