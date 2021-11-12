Mosley and Sneads’ volleyball teams gear up for state semifinal matches

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Sneads volleyball team is working towards a possible ninth consecutive 1A State Championship.

Coach Heather Edge and her team are preparing to host Dixie in the 1A State Semifinals Saturday afternoon. Dixie is 16-9, the Pirates 17-10.

Sneads beat rival Blountstown in the region finals this past Saturday, so they have full week between the two matches for both teams.

“Winning Saturday, we have to wait like a week to play again, so the time in between, I feel just builds to our excitement and it makes us even more ready to play on Saturday,” said Pirate senior, Taylor-Reese Howell.

According to Katelyn Chumley, practice has been going well.

“I think we’ve had really good practices, especially last week and this week,” said the senior. “

For senior, Jada Coleman, the best teams know how to handle the time in between.

“I feel like at times it can be hard but good teams know how to overcome the wait, and excel on the wait. And just focus on key things that we need to practice or crisp up a little bit for Saturday, since Saturday’s gonna be a really big game,” said Coleman. “So I feel like we’re taking the best of the long weeks we have between postseason games and we’ve really been executing and working on our craft. It’s like very competitive and keeping us ready, so yeah I kind of feel it.”

The match at Sneads on Saturday is set for 2 o’clock. If the Pirates win, they go to the 1A title game in Fort Myers set for next Thursday.

The equation is the same for coach Michelle Mask and her Mosley Dolphins, as they make their first ever appearance in the state semifinals.

Three straight playoff wins at home has them getting set to host Vanguard, a team that comes north and west with a 13-17 record. The Dolphins, following their win last Saturday over Ridgeview, are 21-8.

As for going a full week between such important matches, Coach Mask, is not a fan.

“Hate it, hate it, I don’t like the week off. You know it’s the anticipation, it’s a lot, it’s a big game. So we’re excited and just trying to keep it fresh all week for the girls. And not keep it boring. It’s five days of solid practice, and we’re not gonna take any time off. But just trying to keep them excited, get ready for the game on Saturday.”

Mosley’s 5A State Semifinal Saturday is set for 1 o’clock. The team will be hosting a block party at the school starting at 10:30 a.m.

