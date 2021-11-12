Panama City Beach sponsors inaugural Veterans Day parade, ceremony

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This Veterans Day looked a little different around Panama City Beach. That’s because veterans, friends, family, and city officials came out to honor those who have served in our military during a first-time event.

The city-sponsored its inaugural veterans day parade and sunset ceremony to honor those who have fought for our freedom. NewsChannel 7′s Neysa Wilkins opened the ceremony by singing the Star-Spangled Banner.

Congressman Neal Dunn was a guest speaker at the ceremony. He said this is a chance for the community to say thank you to our veterans for the service and sacrifices they make. He adds one in ten people, or around 70,000, are veterans in our congressional district.

“It’s important to take a moment to say thank you to the men and women who risk their lives and everything they have for us and they do it out of service. It’s for service and they have a heart of service. It feels good for us to say thank you to those who do so much for us,” said Dunn.

Dunn is a veteran and the father of a veteran and said he understands what it’s like to want to include friends and family in military events. Vice Mayor Geoff McConnell, also a veteran, said it was important the community these veterans live in came out to honor them.

Both officials said thank you to all who have served.

