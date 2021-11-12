Advertisement

Panama City Beach sponsors inaugural Veterans Day parade, ceremony

The city sponsored its inaugural veterans day parade and sunset ceremony to honor those who...
The city sponsored its inaugural veterans day parade and sunset ceremony to honor those who have fought for our freedom.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This Veterans Day looked a little different around Panama City Beach. That’s because veterans, friends, family, and city officials came out to honor those who have served in our military during a first-time event.

The city-sponsored its inaugural veterans day parade and sunset ceremony to honor those who have fought for our freedom. NewsChannel 7′s Neysa Wilkins opened the ceremony by singing the Star-Spangled Banner.

Congressman Neal Dunn was a guest speaker at the ceremony. He said this is a chance for the community to say thank you to our veterans for the service and sacrifices they make. He adds one in ten people, or around 70,000, are veterans in our congressional district.

“It’s important to take a moment to say thank you to the men and women who risk their lives and everything they have for us and they do it out of service. It’s for service and they have a heart of service. It feels good for us to say thank you to those who do so much for us,” said Dunn.

Dunn is a veteran and the father of a veteran and said he understands what it’s like to want to include friends and family in military events. Vice Mayor Geoff McConnell, also a veteran, said it was important the community these veterans live in came out to honor them.

Both officials said thank you to all who have served.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new policy will allow for staff members to return to work sooner if they are not...
Bay District School Board members approve additional COVID quarantine policy for staff
Momentum builds for In-N-Out to come to Florida
Momentum builds for In-N-Out to come to Florida
This undeveloped property is something Friends of Camp Helen are working to protect --...
Friends of Camp Helen State Park are aiming to save Lake Powell from development
Panama City Beach has lost a member that is said to have made a huge difference in the...
Bill Buskell remembered by PCB officials
Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Control joined NewsChannel 7 Wednesday morning to talk...
Furry friends at Bay County Animal Control look for a forever home

Latest News

Holly Fair is the Junior League of Panama City's largest annual fundraiser, with dollar raised...
32nd Annual Holly Fair kicked off Thursday
The Hometown Heroes banners picture men and women who are currently serving or who have served...
Panama City honors hometown heroes with veteran banners
Captain Anderson's Marina Celebrates Veterans Day
Captain Anderson Marina Veterans Day celebration
Jackson County students honor veterans