Panama City honors hometown heroes with veteran banners

The Hometown Heroes banners picture men and women who are currently serving or who have served in the past.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve walked around Panama City recently, you may have noticed some special banners hanging up. Each year when Veterans Day rolls around, the city hangs these banners to spotlight our local heroes who have fought for our freedom.

The Hometown Heroes banners picture men and women who are currently serving or who have served in the past. They show each individual person’s name, rank, and branch of service. These banners can be seen around Harrison Avenue, St. Andrews, and this year in Millville.

City Electrical Foreman Clyde Pringle said this shows dedication and passion from the city to honor the men and women. He adds his team is extremely honored to be chosen to hang these banners.

“Because the city manager really takes this personal being in the military himself. It gives us a sense of pride to be able to give back to the community in such a manner,” said Pringle.

Pringle encourages people to take a moment to look at these banners. He said you might even be surprised by who you see. Pringle said there’s roughly more than 150 banners around town.

For more information on how to get a banner of yourself or someone you know who is currently serving or has served, visit info@pcgov.org.

