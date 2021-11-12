Panama City Veteran’s Day Parade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saluting veterans is what Veteran’s Day is all about. The Bay County Board of County Commissioners and Bay County Veterans Council put on a parade to honor our nation’s heroes.

People of all ages lined up along 11th street to watch the parade go by. There were local Junior ROTC units marching, bands and bagpipes playing, and first responder vehicles flashing their lights. A wreath-laying ceremony, the playing of Taps, our National Anthem, and a fighter jet flyover from Eglin Air Force Base, concluded the day’s celebrations.

One local veteran has been coming to this parade for several years and told us how much this day meant to him. “The United States Army, the Marine Corps, the Navy, the Air Force, and now the Space Force... it is astounding to see what they have contributed to the welfare of America. We’ve had men and women doing enormous jobs not only in wartime but in peacetime, " Michael Teilmann, Northwest Florida U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador said.

Other veterans had an important message they wanted people to take away from today. “Many people don’t want to go, don’t want to leave, don’t want to make the sacrifice.. okay well these men and women have and we need to stop and for one day at least say thank you... from the bottom of our hearts... we thank you,” Darrell Hertz, Army Infantry Veteran said.

