Advertisement

Panama City Veteran’s Day Parade

Saluting veterans is what today is all about. The Bay County Board of Commissioners and Bay...
Saluting veterans is what today is all about. The Bay County Board of Commissioners and Bay County Veterans Council put on a parade to honor our nation's heroes.(WJHG)
By Jenny Brown
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saluting veterans is what Veteran’s Day is all about. The Bay County Board of County Commissioners and Bay County Veterans Council put on a parade to honor our nation’s heroes.

People of all ages lined up along 11th street to watch the parade go by. There were local Junior ROTC units marching, bands and bagpipes playing, and first responder vehicles flashing their lights. A wreath-laying ceremony, the playing of Taps, our National Anthem, and a fighter jet flyover from Eglin Air Force Base, concluded the day’s celebrations.

One local veteran has been coming to this parade for several years and told us how much this day meant to him. “The United States Army, the Marine Corps, the Navy, the Air Force, and now the Space Force... it is astounding to see what they have contributed to the welfare of America. We’ve had men and women doing enormous jobs not only in wartime but in peacetime, " Michael Teilmann, Northwest Florida U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador said.

Other veterans had an important message they wanted people to take away from today. “Many people don’t want to go, don’t want to leave, don’t want to make the sacrifice.. okay well these men and women have and we need to stop and for one day at least say thank you... from the bottom of our hearts... we thank you,” Darrell Hertz, Army Infantry Veteran said.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new policy will allow for staff members to return to work sooner if they are not...
Bay District School Board members approve additional COVID quarantine policy for staff
Momentum builds for In-N-Out to come to Florida
Momentum builds for In-N-Out to come to Florida
This undeveloped property is something Friends of Camp Helen are working to protect --...
Friends of Camp Helen State Park are aiming to save Lake Powell from development
Panama City Beach has lost a member that is said to have made a huge difference in the...
Bill Buskell remembered by PCB officials
Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Control joined NewsChannel 7 Wednesday morning to talk...
Furry friends at Bay County Animal Control look for a forever home

Latest News

Jackson County students honor veterans
Eastern Shipbuilding Group donates several welding supplies to the Port St. Joe Welding Program.
Eastern Shipbuilding Group donates welding supplies to local high school
Colder air is headed our way for the weekend
Thursday Evening Forecast
Colder air is headed our way for the weekend
Thursday Evening Forecast