Three area football players chosen to play in Florida Athletic Coaches Association North-South All Star Game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Three area players have been chosen to take part in the Florida Athletic Coaches Association North-South All Star Game!

Those three are South Walton quarterback Kemper Hodges, who has tossed for 26-hundred yards and 29 touchdowns, and run for another 900 yards and 24 touchdowns. The quarterback has been a part of 53 touchdowns in helping to lead the Seahawks to a 9-1 record and a state playoff berth.

Another FACA All Star is Mosley receiver Josiah McCall. Despite missing three games to injury, he’s racked up 496 yards receiving and 7 touchdowns, his team also 9-1 and in the playoffs.

The third area FACA All Star is Blountstown offensive tackle Ayden McPherson. The lineman stands at 6-3 268 pounds and is a force on that line that’s helped the Tigers to a 2400 yards rushing with 33 touchdowns on the ground, and an 8-1 record, with a playoff berth.

The all-star game December 22nd at the Villages in Central Florida.

