Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Cooler air arrives in time for the weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A series of 2 cold fronts will pass through the panhandle over the next 48hrs. For tonight cold front 1 will slide through clearing out the clouds and allowing for slightly drier air to move into our area. Lows tonight will fall to near 60. On Friday skies will be sunny and it will be mild w/highs in the mid 70s. A front 2 arrives Saturday which will allow for much cooler air to move into the panhandle. Lows Saturday morning will start in the low 50s. Highs Saturday will reach the upper 60s. Lows Sunday AM will be in the low 40s w/highs Sunday afternoon in the mid 60s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new policy will allow for staff members to return to work sooner if they are not...
Bay District School Board members approve additional COVID quarantine policy for staff
Momentum builds for In-N-Out to come to Florida
Momentum builds for In-N-Out to come to Florida
This undeveloped property is something Friends of Camp Helen are working to protect --...
Friends of Camp Helen State Park are aiming to save Lake Powell from development
Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Control joined NewsChannel 7 Wednesday morning to talk...
Furry friends at Bay County Animal Control look for a forever home
Panama City Beach has lost a member that is said to have made a huge difference in the...
Bill Buskell remembered by PCB officials

Latest News

Colder air is headed our way for the weekend
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll see a few passing showers today.
Thursday Forecast
Some rain is in the forecast for Veterans Day.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Some rain is in the forecast for Veterans Day.
Wednesday Evening Forecast