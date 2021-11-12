Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A series of 2 cold fronts will pass through the panhandle over the next 48hrs. For tonight cold front 1 will slide through clearing out the clouds and allowing for slightly drier air to move into our area. Lows tonight will fall to near 60. On Friday skies will be sunny and it will be mild w/highs in the mid 70s. A front 2 arrives Saturday which will allow for much cooler air to move into the panhandle. Lows Saturday morning will start in the low 50s. Highs Saturday will reach the upper 60s. Lows Sunday AM will be in the low 40s w/highs Sunday afternoon in the mid 60s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.