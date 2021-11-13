Ascension Sacred Heart ex-employees protest vaccine mandate as it takes effect

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local hospital is facing a possible lawsuit after mandating the COVID-19 vaccine back on July 27th. On October 29th, we spoke with an attorney out of Destin who is representing employees who are against this mandate.

Ascension Sacred Heart mandated vaccines for all employees at their three locations. Friday, nearly 100 people, including Sacred Heart doctors and nurses, protested this mandate outside of the Ascension’s Santa Rosa Beach facility as it took effect.

“We’re protesting against the vaccine mandate and we’re expressing ourselves,” Sacred Heart ex-med surge nurse Landon McCollum said.

They tell us they were fighting for freedom of choice.

“Through coercion, a lot of people have had to get vaccines and now the people who remain are losing their jobs,” said McCollum.

Attorney Greg Crosslin, who represents multiple Ascension Sacred Heart employees, argues the hospital is violating state statute. He filed complaints with the Department of Public Health, the attorney general, the sergeant general, and now the agency for Healthcare Administration.

“It should not be continued, it should be halted,” said Crosslin.

Across the three facilities, Crosslin said most of his clients were suspended.

“Somewhere around 65 to 70, I have not heard from all of them today (Friday),” said Crosslin.

He says employees had to be off the premises Friday if they were suspended.

“Well apparently that’s not such a straight date because they didn’t kick them off the premises,” said Crosslin.

In fact, Crosslin said he found otherwise after his clients had their badges taken and they were clocked out.

“But there wasn’t sufficient support staff to continue doing the nursing job, so their team leaders asked them to stay on without pay to continue providing care for the patients who were there because ascension sacred heart didn’t have adequate staff to take care of the people that were there,” said Crosslin.

Crosslin said this raises liability questions.

“Did they let the patients know they had terminated employees taking care of them? That’d be a question a lawyer might ask,” said Crosslin.

Now some doctors and nurses are speaking out.

“you have the freedom of choice, you are Americans and you have to claim your freedom by speaking up and standing your ground,” said McCollum.

Freedom that employees said was taken away.

Ascension Sacred Heart officials issued a statement Friday responding to the protest and vaccine mandate concerns:

“Ascension continues to put the safety of our associates and those we are privileged to serve and treat at the forefront of everything we do. This is why we have required our associates to receive both the COVID-19 vaccine and the influenza vaccine

We want patients to be assured and comforted with the knowledge that our doctors and nurses, other clinicians and associates, working in one of our hospitals or other sites of care, will either be vaccinated against both COVID-19 and influenza, or in the limited instances of exemptions, be complying with additional infection prevention protocols.

We are grateful for the ongoing dedication and commitment of our associates and affiliated clinicians to provide compassionate, personalized care, not only through the height of the pandemic, but now, as our community continues to recover.

We respect the right of individuals to peacefully voice their opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine in a manner that complies with our policies and shows respect for our patients, visitors, providers and other associates,” Ascension Sacred Heart Communications Manager Mike Burke said.

Crosslin said employees would be suspended until January 4th per the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) guidelines. If they’re not vaccinated by then, they’re fired.

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center officials are also abiding by these guidelines and issued a statement Friday saying all employees must also get vaccinated.

“To date, HCA Healthcare has encouraged our colleagues to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and made vaccines readily available, but we have not mandated vaccination. To comply with recently issued federal healthcare regulations, we are now requiring our colleagues to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by January 4, 2022. We have plans in place based on processes, best practices and knowledge gained from our operations in states that have already mandated vaccination. Since COVID-19 vaccines became available earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as our infectious disease experts, have been strongly encouraging vaccination as a critical step to protect individuals from the virus and the majority of HCA Healthcare colleagues have already been fully vaccinated. We are working with our colleagues to assist those that have not yet received the vaccine.” Gulf Coast Regional Communications Director Mike Sparks said.

Crosslin said state lawyer Jeff Childers filed a lawsuit in federal court on behalf of about 200 Sacred Heart employees. That case is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.