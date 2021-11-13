Advertisement

Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal court declined Friday to lift its stay on the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers.

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay last Saturday of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.

Lawyers for the Justice and Labor departments filed a response Monday in which they said stopping the mandate from taking effect will only prolong the COVID-19 pandemic and would “cost dozens or even hundreds of lives per day.”

But the appeals court rejected that argument Friday. Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt wrote that the stay “is firmly in the public interest.”

“From economic uncertainty to workplace strife, the mere specter of the Mandate has contributed to untold economic upheaval in recent months,” Engelhardt wrote.

At least 27 states have filed legal challenges in at least six federal appeals courts after OSHA released its rules on Nov. 4. The federal government said in its court filings Monday that the cases should be consolidated and that one of the circuit courts where a legal challenge has been filed should be chosen at random on Nov. 16 to hear it.

Administration lawyers said there is no reason to keep the vaccine mandate on hold while the court where the cases ultimately land remains undetermined.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Momentum builds for In-N-Out to come to Florida
Momentum builds for In-N-Out to come to Florida
Panama City Beach has lost a member that is said to have made a huge difference in the...
Bill Buskell remembered by PCB officials
Three area football players chosen for FACA All Star game
Three area football players chosen to play in Florida Athletic Coaches Association North-South All Star Game
Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Control joined NewsChannel 7 Wednesday morning to talk...
Furry friends at Bay County Animal Control look for a forever home
The new policy will allow for staff members to return to work sooner if they are not...
Bay District School Board members approve additional COVID quarantine policy for staff

Latest News

Friday, nearly 100 people, including Sacred Heart doctors and nurses, protested this mandate...
Ascension Sacred Heart ex-employees protest vaccine mandate as it takes effect
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 5-year-old girl from Ohio found safe
The Boots and Bling Gala Hosted by Girls Inc. of Bay County is the Girls Inc's largest...
Girls Inc. of Bay County holds sixth annual Boots & Bling Gala
In this combination of photo, Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley...
Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship