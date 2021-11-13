Girls Inc. of Bay County holds sixth annual Boots & Bling Gala

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The boots were on and the bling was out for the sixth year for an annual fundraiser in Panama City Beach.

The Boots and Bling Gala Hosted by Girls Inc. of Bay County sold out. This country style casual gala is the Girls Inc’s largest fundraiser of the year. Gala Event Chair and Girls Inc. Board of Directors Kristina Williams said this money helps fund the summer, after school, and outreach programs for the girls. She said this fundraiser is important to help them achieve their mission.

“It’s just so great for us to be able to teach our young ladies in our program to be strong, smart and bold young women through programming such as STEM, economic literacy, stress management, health and wellness. It’s just a great opportunity for us to support the young women in our community,” said Williams.

Williams said they typically raise between $35,000 and $40,000 at this gala. This year, she said they hope to beat that.

The gala also featured a dinner, silent auction, wine and whiskey pool, and a concert from up and coming country artist Hannah Dasher.

