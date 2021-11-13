Advertisement

Jackson County Healthy Start hands out car seats

Jackson County Healthy Start helps expecting and new mothers during their pregnancy and until...
Jackson County Healthy Start helps expecting and new mothers during their pregnancy and until their children are three.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Diapers, wipes, and formula may be the items at the top of the list when preparing for a new baby, but a car seat is on the list, too. Jackson County Healthy Start held a car seat drive Friday to help expectant and new moms be prepared.

“We’re doing a car seat drive, which is, you know, we want to make sure kids are safe in their vehicle, and of course that includes being in the proper car seat by law and also for safety reasons,” Prevention Program Director for Care David Taylor said.

Officials said people were lined up to get a car seat before the drive even began at 9 a.m., and more than ten car seats were installed in the first hour.

However, Healthy Start is about much more than just helping people get a car seat.

“We provide the services to the pregnant women and the infants, you know all those types of things to ensure that, hey, the pregnancy is developing and progressing as it should,” Taylor said.

Healthy Start even has one asset that many organizations may not have: a bilingual employee to help local Spanish-speaking moms.

“So there’s a lot of Hispanic people out there that are probably not receiving services, not because they’re not offered, but maybe because they’re afraid they’re not going to be understood and their language is not spoken,” Care Coordinator Leira Alvarez said.

Alvarez says the calling she feels to help moms is close to her heart.

“I’m a mom and I experienced, myself, what it’s like to be a first-time mom, or a second-time mom or three times or more, so in this job I’m able to reach out and I’m able to give information, inform other mothers or mothers to be that they’re not alone, there is help, and any questions they have can be answered,” Alvarez added.

Due to this program, all types of moms can feel more prepared for their new life with their baby.

For more information on Healthy Start, call (866) 591-2852.

