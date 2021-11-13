Structure fire at Pier 77 Seafood Restaurant.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A family-owned restaurant and staple in Panama City Beach caught fire Friday.

Pier 77 opened its doors to seafood lovers in 1978 and is a locally owned, family-run business for over 40 years.

The family also owns a business next door and saw smoke around 10:30 a.m. and called 9-1-1.

When fire crews arrived on the scene the building was filled with smoke.

“Thomas Drive was the first in they found a kitchen fire fully involved and they made a great push and had a great attack to put the kitchen out,” Panama City Beach Fire Chief Ray Morgan said.

Officials said the fire started in the kitchen but how it started is still unknown. Panama City Beach Fire along with Bay County Fire and even the Navy worked to extinguish the flames.

“Ourselves along with the Navy base assisted with the fire. It made its way through the roof structure --a multi-layer roof,” Morgan said. “It takes a lot of work to get through so we went through a lot of manpower to get through it.”

It took crews around 90 minutes to put out the fire. No surrounding buildings were damaged and no injuries were reported.

“It takes us all working together and we have a great group of local chiefs that pledge their departments to work together and it is going well,” Morgan said.

An all-out effort from everyone involved. Including, for the first time in around 30 years, the Navy base.

“The Navy base is under new command as far as the fire department goes so we are working with them to build a relationship with them on mutual aid and automatic aid,” Morgan said.

Crews were able to put out the fire just before noon and the fire is still under investigation.

“We have all had meals here at this restaurant and families come here so anytime something happens like this it is personal for us,” Morgan said, So it is really important that we all work together as multiple agencies because it takes us all when something like this happens and I am really proud of everyone pulling together. Great job today by bay county.”>

New Channel 7 did speak with the family who owns the restaurant off camera and they requested to be given time before discussing what happened Friday.

When it comes to reopening the restaurant or the extent of the damage, we do not have any updates at this time. We will keep you updated when we learn more information.

