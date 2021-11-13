Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

Sunny and colder weather is in the forecast
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Much colder weather will move into the panhandle this weekend. For tonight skies will be mostly clear w/a few showers near the Forgotten Coast. If we see the rain it will be while you are sleeping w/skies clear by morning. Lows tonight will fall to near 50. On Saturday it will be sunny, breezy, and cool w/highs in the mid 60s. It will be even colder Sunday morning w/lows in the 30s inland w/temps near 40 at the coast. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s. We will see a slow warm up next week w/rain back in the forecast by the end of the week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Momentum builds for In-N-Out to come to Florida
Momentum builds for In-N-Out to come to Florida
Panama City Beach has lost a member that is said to have made a huge difference in the...
Bill Buskell remembered by PCB officials
Three area football players chosen for FACA All Star game
Three area football players chosen to play in Florida Athletic Coaches Association North-South All Star Game
Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Control joined NewsChannel 7 Wednesday morning to talk...
Furry friends at Bay County Animal Control look for a forever home
The new policy will allow for staff members to return to work sooner if they are not...
Bay District School Board members approve additional COVID quarantine policy for staff

Latest News

Colder weather returns to the forecast this weekend
Weekend Forecast
Temps will be in the 70s with sunshine for our Friday. A cooldown to the 60s arrives Saturday!
Friday Forecast, Sunny & Mild Day Ahead!
Colder air is headed our way for the weekend
Thursday Evening Forecast
Colder air is headed our way for the weekend
Thursday Evening Forecast