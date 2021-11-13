Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Much colder weather will move into the panhandle this weekend. For tonight skies will be mostly clear w/a few showers near the Forgotten Coast. If we see the rain it will be while you are sleeping w/skies clear by morning. Lows tonight will fall to near 50. On Saturday it will be sunny, breezy, and cool w/highs in the mid 60s. It will be even colder Sunday morning w/lows in the 30s inland w/temps near 40 at the coast. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s. We will see a slow warm up next week w/rain back in the forecast by the end of the week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

