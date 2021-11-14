Advertisement

Area Scores and Highlights for Saturday, November 13th

By Julia Daniels
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

1A Volleyball State Semifinal:

Dixie 0 Sneads 3

5A Volleyball State Semifinal:

Vanguard 1 Mosley 3

Juco Men’s basketball:

Gulf Coast 79 Polka State 70

Chipola 74 Santa Fe 69

Northwest Florida 75 Indian River 79

Juco Women’s basketball:

Gulf Coast 94 Seward 39

Chipola 101 Georgia Highlands 98

Northwest Florida 75 East Central 43

High School Football Regional Quarterfinal Highlights and Scores

