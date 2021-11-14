Area Scores and Highlights for Saturday, November 13th
1A Volleyball State Semifinal:
Dixie 0 Sneads 3
5A Volleyball State Semifinal:
Vanguard 1 Mosley 3
Juco Men’s basketball:
Gulf Coast 79 Polka State 70
Chipola 74 Santa Fe 69
Northwest Florida 75 Indian River 79
Juco Women’s basketball:
Gulf Coast 94 Seward 39
Chipola 101 Georgia Highlands 98
Northwest Florida 75 East Central 43
