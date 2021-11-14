Bay County Sheriffs Office releases statement on November arrest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call from a UPS employee that works at a location near Mosley High School and New Horizons Learning Center.

The caller said that there were two men on the sidewalk outside of the UPS facility videotaping. According to BCSO, the caller had tried to speak to the men to find out what they were doing, but the men refused to explain.

A BCSO deputy at a nearby school expressed concern, being the school was near dismissal time.

Authorities say he approached the two men, but they were not willing to give him any information.

The deputy then called a supervisor to the scene.

According to BCSO, based on the lack of information from the two men, and the fact that there were two schools nearby.

Students had been dismissed and were walking near the area, the deputies arrested one of the two men.

Deputies said Jason Gutterman was arrested based on Florida State Statute 810.0975, which states:

“…Each principal or designee of each public or private school in this state shall notify the appropriate law enforcement agency to prohibit any person from loitering in the school safety zone who does not have legitimate business in the school safety zone or any other authorization or license to enter or remain in the school safety zone or does not otherwise have invitee status in the designated safety zone.

(b)1. During the period from 1 hour prior to the start of a school session until 1 hour after the conclusion of a school session, it is unlawful for any person to enter the premises or trespass within a school safety zone or to remain on such premises or within such school safety zone when that person does not have legitimate business in the school safety zone or any other authorization, license, or invitation to enter or remain in the school safety zone.”

According to the sheriff’s office, following Gutterman’s first appearance before a judge; his charges were dropped.

Following questioning, the sheriff’s office released the following statement:

“In the times in which we live, work, and send children to school, law enforcement must navigate challenges with a respect for Constitutional rights, and a laser-like commitment to protect the vulnerable. In this case, it was the children attending two schools just across the street from two men whose simple cooperation could have quickly ended this incident. BCSO deputies provided ample opportunity for the men to ease the concerns deputies had about why they were in the School Safety Zone.

Despite historical questions about Florida State 810.0975, BCSO deputies decided to err on the side of caution and remove Gutterman from the School Safety Zone. They believed it was more important to protect the students from potential harm than it was to protect their reputations from any potential damage they would face on social media.

Florida State Statute 810.0975 is a chargeable criminal offense. As such, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office could choose to pursue this charge against Gutterman but has decided not to do so.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to constitutional policing and protecting the rights of the people we serve. Our deputies have received specialized training to ensure they protect constitutional rights and, in light of this incident, we will be adding to our training curriculum.”

