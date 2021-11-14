Emerald Coast Cruizin’ wraps up Fall event in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several Panama City Beach guests are hitting the open road, as the 16th Annual Emerald Coast Cruizin’ event wrapped up Saturday evening.

The three-day event started Thursday and carried over into Saturday.

The car show returned to Frank Brown Park for its fall event.

Several different events like a swap meet, parade, cruiz-ins, block party, and more were available for families, and of course, the event featured thousands of hot rods and classic cars.

This weekend has been a three-day event with hot rods and classics. From over 30 different states. I’m thinking 16 hundred to 18 hundred cars have been up and down the beaches,” Robert Parrish, the event organizer said.

During the event, Parrish also showcased an auction.

Alongside Panama City Beach’s Auction Club where the proceeds earned helped benefit in the fight against childhood cancer.

For several attendees, this marked their first year in the show.

“Oh, it’s awesome, it’s awesome. It’s a great time, a little intimidating some of these other cars. They got some nice classic cars, some nice muscle cars out here,” Sonny Smith, a first-year event goer said.

Smith says he and his family definitely plan to return the next time an event is held. He also says it’s nice to get back out and have events like this after being stuck in the house last year due to COVID.

For more information on upcoming events, visit their Facebook page.

