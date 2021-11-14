Advertisement

Explosion reported outside hospital in Liverpool, England

By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An explosion occurred outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital in Liverpool, England, the mayor and Merseyside Police reported in tweets Sunday.

One person has died and another was hospitalized, Merseyside Police reported.

“The incident at the #Liverpool Women’s Hospital is unsettling and upsetting and my thoughts are with those affected,” Mayor Joanne Anderson said in a tweet.

