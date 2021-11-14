Advertisement

Mosley baseball team receives 2021 5A State Championship rings

By Julia Daniels
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley baseball team was honored Friday night during halftime of the Gulf Breeze at Mosley football playoff game with 5A State Championship rings.

The team won the 2021 state title in the spring, only the second team to do so in program history. Nearly all 10 of the graduated seniors from the 2020-2021 roster were in attendance for the celebration as Mosley principal, Brian Bullock, and athletic director, Doug Lee, handed out the rings.

“The rings really signify a lot,” said Mosley baseball coach, Jon Hudson. “They’re going to have those their whole life. It’s something that I know I’ll have on my finger every day. I told them, ‘You don’t realize the importance of it until you get a little older.’ Ten years from now, they’ll be able to have that ring and talk about the state championship title we all won together.”

The Mosley baseball season starts back up in late February of 2022.

