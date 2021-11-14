Advertisement

Public Eye Soar Event wraps up three-day event

By Tony Reese
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Have you ever wanted to see several pieces of art all lit up on a building at night?

Well, one local organization made this thought a reality.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

“Eight years ago, Margaret and I wanted to do a projection show. We wanted to do a projection show. Things giant on buildings, and we always wanted to go to that kind of festival so we made it,” John “J.D.” Daniel, Public Eye Soar Co-founder said.

The organization Public Eye Soar held its annual event showcasing several unique pieces of art.

Throughout the campus of Gulf Coast State College, you can find several local artists’ works. Similar to what you see behind me with the SOAR letters all throughout the campus. This is something the organization says they tend to hone in on because local artists are essential here in our community.

“There are artists of all ages, all levels, all everything. We’ve got about 150 artists, about 80 of them are local,” Heather Clements, Public Eye Soar Volunteer Coordinator.

“We believe the public, is a public show. The artists send us to work they like, they enjoy. We get to show it giant size. It’s wonderful,” Daniel said.

For Co-founder J.D. Daniel, “This event is a conglomeration of light, and sound, and music. We have every kind of music, every kind of art. If you don’t like something, walk ten-foot that way, walk ten-foot that way. Look around you’ll see something you do like.”

This entire project was presented behind 50 plus projectors, from belly dancers to live bands, to kid groups from Tallahassee there was something for everyone to enjoy during this three-day event.

“Make more art that is what this is for,” Daniel said.

Daniel says the organization is always searching for volunteers to help with these events.

For more information on how to get involved, visit their Facebook page.

