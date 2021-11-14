Advertisement

Saturday Night Forecast, Chilly Weekend

By Jenny Brown
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High pressure building into the southeast is to thank for the dry and cool weather we had for our Saturday. Tonight will be chill with lows falling into the 30s to near 40 degrees from inland counties down to the coast. Patchy frost will be possible into Sunday morning. Highs Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s. We will see a slow warm up next week with highs in the low 70s and mostly sunny skies thanks to high pressure in place across the southeast. Rain doesn’t come back into the forecast until the end of next week into the weekend, and even so the rain chances look small!

