Second annual Waller community outreach event

The Youngstown and Fountain Community came together for a fun-filled day during one second annual outreach event.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Youngstown and Fountain Community came together for a fun-filled day during a one-second annual outreach event.

This community event was held at Waller Elementary School to not only serve the community’s children but the families as well. Waller Principal Gina Mcnally said this event brings the community together so they can access resources that they typically can’t access during the week because they’re so far away from town. Assistant Administrator JoBeth Davis said they understand it takes a village to raise a child and they wanted to bring the village to the community.

" As you can see, all of these resources are here for them, Anchorage Children’s Home, Bay County Transportation, CareerSource Gulf Coast,” said McNally.

“We’ve got the Children’s Advocacy Center, we’ve got the Department of Health who’s actually doing blood sugar checks and giving them advice on how to stay hydrated, we have literature coming for our kids, PanCare and our kids are excited to be here too. That’s one of the most important reasons why we’re doing this,” said Davis

The fire department was giving demonstrations of their fire truck. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office was providing food, as well as teaching the importance of safety. The Florida Highway Patrol brought their roll-over simulator to show kids the importance of wearing a seatbelt. This year, new things like face painting, popcorn and icee machines, and more vendors were added.

