STEM Story camp hopes to encourage young women for STEM jobs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s no shortage of STEM jobs here in Bay County, but there is a shortage of women in these stem jobs.

In fact, Newschannel 7 is told there’s a deficit of five million people in the STEM field nationwide. Florida State University Panama City and The Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) partnered to host an event to help with just that.

Science, technology, engineering, and math. Some would say the STEM field is dominated by guys. Now some are taking the initiative to encourage women to go for it, no matter their age.

“The goal is to really reach these middle school girls at that critical age when they start determining if math or science is for them and math or science is for them,” FSU Panama City Assistant Stem Professor Keren Works said.

STEM Story is a one-day camp designed to empower young girls to embrace their interests in the STEM field.

“What happens is at the age of 11 or 12, girls are 80% more likely to be good at math and science than boys are, but by the time they get to college and they choose their major, only 12% of them choose a STEM major,” STEM Story Director Daniel Pennington said.

We’re told this is because young girls lose interest because they don’t have role models in the field. A panel discussion with women in STEM professions was hoped to help just that.

“Ranging from chemical engineers, civil engineers, mechanical engineers, we had psychiatrists, and we had a bomb sergeant from the Air Force,” said Works.

“And guess what? They look at that role model and they say, ‘when I grow up, I want to be just like her,’” said Pennington.

The girls also had the opportunity to tour labs and participate in hands-on activities with STEM professors and students.

“I guarantee you out of today {Saturday}, some of those girls are going to say, ‘yep, that’s what I want to do with my life,’ and they’re going to be doing the next wave of STEM greatness,” said Pennington.

The next wave of STEM greatness that could be seen right here in Bay County.

Works said they plan to hold another STEM story at Florida State University Panama City next year due to the high demand of young girls who registered.

