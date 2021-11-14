Advertisement

Woman arrested for punching Southwest Airlines worker

This November 2021 photo made available by The County of Dallas shows Arielle Jackson. Jackson,...
This November 2021 photo made available by The County of Dallas shows Arielle Jackson. Jackson, 32, was arrested Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport, police said.(The County of Dallas via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A woman has been arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport, police said.

Arielle Jean Jackson, 32, was arrested Saturday afternoon at Love Field, Dallas police said. Police said Jackson has been charged with aggravated assault.

The incident happened during the boarding process for a flight from Dallas to New York’s La Guardia Airport, Southwest Airlines spokesman Chris Mainz said.

Police said that Jackson first had a verbal altercation with an operations agent at the back of the plane and was asked to exit. As Jackson was exiting, she had another verbal altercation with a second operations agent that turned physical, with Jackson striking the agent on the head with a closed fist, police said.

Mainz said the the operations agent, a woman, was taken to a hospital and released Saturday night.

Jackson was in Dallas County jail on Sunday on $10,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for her.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday, nearly 100 people, including Sacred Heart doctors and nurses, protested this mandate...
Ascension Sacred Heart ex-employees protest vaccine mandate as it takes effect
Bay County Sheriffs Office releases statement on September arrest
Bay County Sheriffs Office releases statement on November arrest
Structure fire at Pier 77 Seafood Restaurant.
Structure fire at Pier 77 Seafood Restaurant
A California man found 3 bears eating his food and ransacking his home last month.
Man finds bears eating KFC in his kitchen
Patchy frost possible into Sunday morning
Saturday Night Forecast, Chilly Weekend

Latest News

An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
President Joe Biden is seeing disappointing poll numbers, but the Biden administration is...
White House confident Biden’s bill will pass House this week
President Joe Biden will reportedly sign the infrastructure bill on Monday.
Biden to sign bipartisan infrastructure bill Monday