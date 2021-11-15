Advertisement

Haney Technical Center opens spring registration

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Alex Murphy with Haney Technical Center joined NewsChannel 7 on Monday morning to talk about spring enrollment.

Currently, Haney offers 18 Career Technical Education programs ranging in length from 6 to 24 months for completion. 

Online applications are being accepted now for classes that start on January 10th. 

For more information, you can watch the interview attached to this web script. You can also call (850) 767-5500 or visit their website at Haney.edu.

