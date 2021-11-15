Advertisement

Majority of American say they will not be traveling for Thanksgiving or Christmas

By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A survey done by the American Hotel and Lodging Association found that nearly 60 percent of Americans say they will not travel for Thanksgiving or Christmas.

According to the AHLA’s President and CEO, Chip Rogers, the numbers are up from last year but are still below pre-covid times.

NewsChannel 7′s Nikki Sheaks talked to Rogers to find out why many Americans are staying home for the holidays.

