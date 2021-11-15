Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone! It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies overhead.

Dress warmly out the door for a chilly start. Temperatures are getting going in the upper 30s inland to low 40s on the coast. Those temperatures are actually up 5-10 degrees from yesterday morning’s chilly start.

We’ll warm nicely under the sunshine today to a comfortable feel by lunch and into the afternoon. Temperatures reach the upper 60s by lunch to highs in the low 70s for most by 1 or 2pm. Those highs may be a few degrees shy of our seasonal average.

We’ll get a warmer trend going for most of this week. High pressure sits over the Southeast early on this week bringing plenty of sunshine to the forecast. That will warm our afternoons into the mid to upper 70s by midweek.

Our next cold front approaches for the end of the work week bringing a chance for rain on Thursday and a cool down for the end of the week into the upcoming weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with cool highs in the low 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps the sunny streak going through the early week forecast with clouds on the increase by Thursday where we could see a stray shower.

