Mosley heads south to Volleyball State Championship

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The trip is on for the Mosley volleyball squad. Coach Michelle Mask and her team heading down to Fort Myers Monday morning, in advance of the program’s first ever state championship match, which comes Wednesday against Merritt Island. The Dolphins loading up the bus just before nine this morning and what a nice sendoff that turned into. Students, teachers, administrators, family and friends showing up to say goodbye. The band played, the cheerleaders did their thing, as the team hopped on the bus for the long trip to southwest Florida. Several hours into that trip, as the team bus made it through the Tampa area, I spoke, via Zoom with coach Mask about this historic trip and this historic season for Mosley volleyball. At that point of the ride, she said, most of the girls were asleep, but she was wide awake and still feeling the vibe of that sendoff!

“You know it’s a really cool situation we’re in, a lot of excitement for sure.” coach Mask told me from her seat near the front of the bus. “It’s here, and the turnaround time is so quick, so just trying to get everything in order to get down there. You know that’s been the excitement of it, just surreal. Tonight we’re gonna head down there, check in, go to Dave and Busters. Do some team bonding. And then in the morning we’ll do breakfast, practice, film study hall, that kind of stuff tomorrow.”

Mosley heads south with a 22-8 record. Merritt Island is 24-6. Their title match comes Wednesday at noon eastern at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. Julia will be down there starting Tuesday.

As for coach Heather Edge and her Sneads Pirates, their trip won’t start until Wednesday, with their 1A state championship match against Taylor set for Thursday at noon eastern. As you may have heard us say a few dozen times already this season, Sneads is the 8 time defending 1A champs, so they are going for a 9th consecutive title. The Pirates with a 20-10 following this state semifinal win over Dixie Saturday. Taylor heads to Fort Myers with a 23-3 mark. Julia will be down there for that championship match as well.

