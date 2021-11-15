Advertisement

OneBlood asking for donations during holiday season

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Blood donations often decline during the holiday season, that’s why local donation centers like OneBlood are asking you to keep them in mind.

Blood donors of all types, particularly AB, O, A- and B- blood types are needed this time of year. According to the American Red Cross, during the last two weeks of the year, more than 175,000 blood and platelet donations are needed nationally.

One local donor told us why she decided to get her donation done today.

“It’s easy and it’s quick. If you needed [a blood donation] or your family needed it, I think it’s good to get the supply up,” the donor said.

OneBlood donors are also compensated for their time in the form of gift cards, blankets, and t-shirts.

