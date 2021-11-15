Rabies alert issued for Niceville area

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A rabies alert has been issued in Okaloosa County after an animal tested positive for the virus.

The Okaloosa County Health Department reports a feral cat tested positive Monday for rabies. Health officials say people should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if they are not vaccinated.

This rabies alert is active for 60 days. The center of the rabies alert is the 32578 zip code of Okaloosa County and spans from Redwood Avenue to Highway 85 North and from College Boulevard to Choctawhatchee Bay.

Health officials say an animal with rabies could infect domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies. They say all domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and wildlife contact should be avoided, especially with raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes.

Rabies impacts the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans. The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies specific immune globulin and rabies immunization. Appropriate treatment started after the exposure will protect a person from the disease.

Health officials are asking you to follow these precautions:

Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and at-risk livestock.

Do not allow your pets to run free. Follow leash laws by keeping pets and livestock secured on your property. If your pet or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Okaloosa Animal Services at Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), 850-244-0196.

Support animal control in efforts to reduce feral and stray animal populations.

Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals, including feral cats, with outdoor food sources such as cat or dog food, uncovered trash, or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the DOH-Okaloosa at 850-833-9247.

