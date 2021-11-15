Sunday Night Forecast, Milder Temps This Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High pressure building into the southeast is to thank for the dry and cool weather we had over the weekend. Tonight will be chilly with lows falling into the 40s across northwest Florida. We will see a slow warm up this week with highs in the low to mid 70s and mostly sunny skies. A weak cold front moving through the southeast on Thursday could bring a small chance for a few showers (10-20%) otherwise conditions will be dry.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.