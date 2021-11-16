Advertisement

Annual Greek Fest whipping up delicious goodies

By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pastitsio, Dolmades, Spinach & Cheese Pies, and more can be found at the 45th Annual Greek Fest this week.

Pre-order pick-ups will begin at Saint John the Theologian Greek Orthodox Church at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 18th. Then on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. food items will be available for first come first serve.

All food must be taken to-go.

For more information on this staple food fest, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

