Bay County Animal Control waives cat adoption fees

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Animal Control officials said they are waiving cat adoption fees through Tuesday, Nov. 23rd.

They said it’s in an effort to deal with the overcrowding of adoptable cats and kittens.

The facility does adoptions on Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The shelter is not open on Wednesday and Sunday.

For more information, call BCAC at 850-767-3333.

