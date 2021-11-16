Bay District Schools offering telehealth services for students during school hours.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Telehealth provides virtual doctor visits for Bay District Schools students with just the click of a button. Officials said COVID-19 increased the importance of providing telehealth services in Bay District Schools.

“The pandemic taught us a lot of things about how to be creative and use technology to our advantage,” Chris Coan, Principal of Parker Elementary School said.

Students have the ability to see a doctor without leaving school. According to Coan, at his school, they have around 25-30 students utilizing telehealth every day.

Bay District Schools started the program through a partnership with PanCare in 2018. However, after Hurricane Michael, it became a vital resource.

“It became evident that telehealth became a great benefit to add to our students and our families so that parents did not have to take time off of work and tend to their own hurricane needs,” Kara Mulkusky, Director of Student Services, said.

Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis also started a program in 2019 allowing for virtual mental health visits.

“They will sit with that kiosk and have interactions with their providers that could be here in Bay County or could be all over the United States,” Coan said.

While telehealth is a great resource for parents and students school leaders say it does not replace primary doctors. For students to use telehealth, parents have to sign a consent form at the beginning of the school year.

