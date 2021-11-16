Advertisement

Benefit ride in honor of Mosley High student Avery Sanders

Close friends and family members, met Sunday morning to celebrate the life of Avery Sanders.
By Tony Reese
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
“It hurt to lose him, so we wanted to do something in his name. Something that he enjoyed, so we put together a riding event,” Evan Sunday, one of the organizers said.

Sunday marked three weeks since the tragic passing of Mosley High School senior and athlete Avery Sanders.

Sanders was a defensive end on the school’s football team and was just 17-years-old when he lost his life in a motorcycle crash on October 24th.

Two of Sanders’ friends came together with Avery’s family members to create the event.

It’s something that was just heartwarming. I’m glad to be doing it. Because he’s not the only person I’ve lost to a motorcycle accident. That I was close with, so being out here doing it. It’s just something to help,” Kinlea Dees, one of the organizers said.

Dees said Sanders was a person who radiated positivity.

“Avery was the type of person that never had like a bad day. He was always happy. No matter what he would always make somebody happy,” Dees said.

For close friends and organizers of the event, they say this was the perfect way to honor Avery’s memory.

“It means a lot. It’s really nice to see people that didn’t really know him show up and support him,” Sunday said.

“He knew everybody or everybody knew him. He touched everybody at Mosley High School and even further than that,” Dees said.

During the ride, stops were made at Cadillac Jacks, Harley Davidson, and Re-Rack Sports Bar. The ride ended with bikers returning back to Blue Moon Bar and Grill where a variety of gift cards and basket raffles were given out.

All proceeds from the benefit ride will go to a scholarship fund for the Mosley Athletics in honor of Sanders.

