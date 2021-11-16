Chlorine leak in Grand Ridge stopped in time

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County emergency officials worked to stop a chlorine leak at the Grand Ridge Waste Water Treatment Plant Monday afternoon.

When Jackson County Fire Rescue and the Grand Ridge Fire Department arrived on scene, they were told there was a leaking cylinder of chlorine. First responders were able to place the chlorine into a coffin, which sealed the chlorine inside and removed the threat.

Fire Chief Charles Brunner says had the tank gone unchecked, the chlorine could have dissipated into the air. The cylinder was removed safely, and officials say the scene was under control in about 40 minutes.

”There’s no boil water notices, there’s no one in danger of being evacuated from their home, there was no large amount of chlorine leaked out into the air, so no public should be worried about any harmful chemicals coming to their home,” Brunner said.

Brunner added that no public or first responders were endangered throughout this process, and no evacuations were ordered either.

