Advertisement

Chlorine leak in Grand Ridge stopped in time

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County emergency officials worked to stop a chlorine leak at the Grand Ridge Waste Water Treatment Plant Monday afternoon.

When Jackson County Fire Rescue and the Grand Ridge Fire Department arrived on scene, they were told there was a leaking cylinder of chlorine. First responders were able to place the chlorine into a coffin, which sealed the chlorine inside and removed the threat.

Fire Chief Charles Brunner says had the tank gone unchecked, the chlorine could have dissipated into the air. The cylinder was removed safely, and officials say the scene was under control in about 40 minutes.

”There’s no boil water notices, there’s no one in danger of being evacuated from their home, there was no large amount of chlorine leaked out into the air, so no public should be worried about any harmful chemicals coming to their home,” Brunner said.

Brunner added that no public or first responders were endangered throughout this process, and no evacuations were ordered either.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is releasing a statement after charges against a man arrested...
Bay County Sheriff’s Office statement after charges dropped for man arrested
Friday, nearly 100 people, including Sacred Heart doctors and nurses, protested this mandate...
Ascension Sacred Heart ex-employees protest vaccine mandate as it takes effect
Structure fire at Pier 77 Seafood Restaurant.
Structure fire at Pier 77 Seafood Restaurant
Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on the campus of Michigan State University two weeks ago. The...
Search for 18-year-old who disappeared from Michigan college campus hindered by camera failure
Public Eye Soar has teamed up with Gulf Coast State College to bring the largest public outdoor...
Public Eye Soar Event wraps up three-day event

Latest News

On Sunday, for those that might have been hungry and just couldn’t figure out what to eat....
Food Truck Fest rolls into Panama City Beach
Close friends and family members, met Sunday morning to celebrate the life of Avery Sanders.
Benefit ride in honor of Mosley High student Avery Sanders
Panama City firefighters responded to a house fire on W. 10th Street Monday afternoon.
Everyone out safe from Panama City house fire
A chlorine leak was stopped in Jackson County.
Chlorine Leak