Everyone out safe from Panama City house fire

Panama City firefighters responded to a house fire on W. 10th Street Monday afternoon.
Panama City firefighters responded to a house fire on W. 10th Street Monday afternoon.(WLUC)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City firefighters responded to a house fire on W. 10th Street Monday afternoon.

Officials say just after 4 p.m., they got a call about a structure fire. When they got there, they say they got the homeowner out safely. Nobody else was in the house at the time of the fire. They say they put the fire out in less than half an hour and the cause is under investigation. They did not say the extent of the damage to the home.

