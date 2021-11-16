15 people have died in vehicle crashes in Jackson County this year

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There have been 13 fatal car crashes and 15 lives lost so far in Jackson County this year. The county consistently has the most or second most amount of fatal wrecks in the six county region.

“Based on the six counties we cover in the Panama district, Jackson County and Bay County usually trading off each year of who’s number one and who’s number two,” Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jason King said. “This year, unfortunately, Bay County is number one and Jackson is at number two.”

However, officials added that the amount of fatal wrecks in Jackson County has decreased in the past two years. Although numbers may be going down, the number is still alarming for FHP. Especially when many of these fatal wrecks involve young adults.

“We have a lot of youthful drivers, I think, that are involved in fatal crashes, and that’s between the ages of 16 and like 24, so we’re trying to get into the schools again to teach seatbelt safety, speed awareness and DUI,” King said.

Officials said many fatal wrecks in Jackson County could even be caused by rural Jackson County scenery.

“You can start texting or you say to yourself ‘I’m just driving up the road to the store, it’s just around the corner, it’s down the dirt road,’ and people become a little more complacent knowing the familiar area they’re travelling in,” King added.

King also said with the holiday season just around the corner, it’s more important than ever to wear your seat belt and not be distracted while driving, so everyone can be safe with their families for the holidays.

