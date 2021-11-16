Advertisement

Food Truck Fest rolls into Panama City Beach

On Sunday, for those that might have been hungry and just couldn’t figure out what to eat....
On Sunday, for those that might have been hungry and just couldn’t figure out what to eat. Aaron Bessant Park had just the option.(WJHG/WECP)
By Tony Reese
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Sunday, for those that might have been hungry and just couldn’t figure out what to eat. Aaron Bessant Park had just the option.

The Panama City Beach Food Truck Fest came to town for one day only.

The event featured several trucks from across the panhandle and a variety of gifts, crafts, jewelry, and personal care products pop-up shops.

This was the first-year Orange Beach Breeze has held the event in PCB.

”Because of the Coronavirus, everyone has been down and out. And this was a venue, where we could be outside and get fresh air, and enjoy each other’s company. Within still maintaining that social distancing,” Samantha Kayewright, Panama City Beach Food Truck Fest Volunteer said.

The event was held from 11 AM to 8 PM.

For more information on upcoming events, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is releasing a statement after charges against a man arrested...
Bay County Sheriff’s Office statement after charges dropped for man arrested
Friday, nearly 100 people, including Sacred Heart doctors and nurses, protested this mandate...
Ascension Sacred Heart ex-employees protest vaccine mandate as it takes effect
Structure fire at Pier 77 Seafood Restaurant.
Structure fire at Pier 77 Seafood Restaurant
Brendan Santo, 18, was last seen on the campus of Michigan State University two weeks ago. The...
Search for 18-year-old who disappeared from Michigan college campus hindered by camera failure
Public Eye Soar has teamed up with Gulf Coast State College to bring the largest public outdoor...
Public Eye Soar Event wraps up three-day event

Latest News

The Marlins take care of business Monday against rival Mosley
Arnold soccer team gets 6-1 win over Mosley Monday
Close friends and family members, met Sunday morning to celebrate the life of Avery Sanders.
Benefit ride in honor of Mosley High student Avery Sanders
Panama City firefighters responded to a house fire on W. 10th Street Monday afternoon.
Everyone out safe from Panama City house fire
Jackson County Fire Rescue and the Grand Ridge Fire Department worked together to contain the...
Chlorine leak in Grand Ridge stopped in time