Food Truck Fest rolls into Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Sunday, for those that might have been hungry and just couldn’t figure out what to eat. Aaron Bessant Park had just the option.

The Panama City Beach Food Truck Fest came to town for one day only.

The event featured several trucks from across the panhandle and a variety of gifts, crafts, jewelry, and personal care products pop-up shops.

This was the first-year Orange Beach Breeze has held the event in PCB.

”Because of the Coronavirus, everyone has been down and out. And this was a venue, where we could be outside and get fresh air, and enjoy each other’s company. Within still maintaining that social distancing,” Samantha Kayewright, Panama City Beach Food Truck Fest Volunteer said.

The event was held from 11 AM to 8 PM.

For more information on upcoming events, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.