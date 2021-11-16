Advertisement

Holly Fair wraps up for the weekend

By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -’ Tis the season to be jolly for the annual Holly Fair in Panama City Beach.

“This is the premier Bay County Holiday kick-off event,” Rebecca Windham, Holly Fair Chair, said. “So if you came right in that front door this weekend and if you did not feel the holiday spirit I did not know who you are.”

The fair provided early holiday shopping for adults and fun festive activities for the younger crowd.

“I think everybody has just loved coming together here at Edgewater getting to shop and getting into that holiday spirit,” Windham said. “We have seen nothing but bright smiley faces.”

Santa Claus also traveled all the way down from the North Pole to pay a visit for the seasonal festivities.

“The children are so excited, they walk in they come right around the corner and Santa is sitting right there waiting for them,” Windham said.

In addition to spreading Christmas cheer, the Holly Fair is the largest fundraiser for the Junior League of Panama City.

“We use all of the money that we raise through today to throw right back into Bay County through our community impact placement,” Windham said.

The Holly Fair ended on Sunday and chairs are not sure at this time how much was raised for the Junior League this year.

