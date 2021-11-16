Local food pantries face shortages in food, volunteers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -With the holiday season coming up, food pantries nationwide are running into problems.

Many of those issues are because of the pandemic. Many families need more and there are also surging food prices and supply chain issues.

“We ordinarily would service about 50 to 60 families, per day. Which turns out to be about 45 to 50 thousand people a year,” said John Dye, a St. Andrew Christian Care Center Board Member.

Volunteering to feed families is what St. Andrew Christian Care Center is used to, with a fully operational food pantry five days a week.

“We don’t have any people on a payroll, we don’t have any perks. Everyone that works, works on their own time,” Dye said.

But the pandemic is causing some lingering issues.

More families in need of food and supply chain issues are causing a perfect storm.

“It’ll be a while before we see the item pricing, what will happen is our price will be the same. But the amount of food we receive for that seven cents a pound will go down,” Dye said.

The pantry buys its food by the pound and has seen more people needing food across the community. But they are not the only organization. Catholic Charities is also trying to keep up.

“The average number of clients we’re seeing every day lately has been 15 to 20 families. And our Caring Coach runs right now we see between 50 and 100 clients that are needing food assistance,” Adrienne Pelletier, The Caring Coach Coordinator of Catholic Charities said.

A major concern for both organizations -- limited supplies.

“Donation of canned fruits, canned anything is a great need right now,” George Cornett, with the St. Andrew Christian Care Center Food Pantry said.

“Needs would be green beans, corn, peanut butter, jelly, rice, macaroni and cheese,” Pelletier said.

Now they need your help, more donations, and volunteers to help out.

Every second Saturday of every month, both Saint Dominic Catholic Church and Lynn Haven United Methodist Church host a mobile food pantry.

Saint Dominic Catholic Church Parish Manager Mark Gutcher said through this event, several hundreds of families are provided with food.

“We try to feed anywhere between 250 to 300 families on a Saturday morning,” said Gutcher.

Gutcher said the next food pantry giveaway will be held on December 11th.

For more information on how you can volunteer with either of these organizations, stop by their offices.

St. Andrew Christian Care Center is located at 3101-A West Highway 98 in the Center of Hope Building.

Their number to call is (850) 763-2345 or visit their website.

For Catholic Churches -Panama City Office, visit their office at 3128 East 11th St or call (850) 763-0475.

To volunteer with Saint Dominic Catholic Church’s Mobile Food Pantry, call (850) 785-4574 or visit their website.

