Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in the panhandle w/lows in the 40s inland w/low 50s at the coast. Skies will remain sunny on Tuesday w/highs in the low to mid 70s. The dry and sunny weather continues through Wednesday w/a small chance of rain (20%) by Thursday. Cooler weather returns for the weekend ahead. Rain chances will return again by Monday, but those chances will remain small (20%).

