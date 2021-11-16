Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

The sunny and dry weather continues for now
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in the panhandle w/lows in the 40s inland w/low 50s at the coast. Skies will remain sunny on Tuesday w/highs in the low to mid 70s. The dry and sunny weather continues through Wednesday w/a small chance of rain (20%) by Thursday. Cooler weather returns for the weekend ahead. Rain chances will return again by Monday, but those chances will remain small (20%).

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

