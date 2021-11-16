Panama City Toyota celebrates grand reopening

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Toyota celebrated the grand reopening of its newly refurbished facility along with its 30 year anniversary.

The new facility now features 34 service bays, a children’s play area, and a new lounge. The dealership is also home to the Heritage collection, an exhibit of Toyota Vehicles manufactured in the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

In addition, Panama City Toyota was presented with a Katana sword, which was said to recognize the dealership’s commitment to continuous improvement and success.

Dealer Principal Greg Finley says they’re celebrating several things.

“It’s a grand reopening project that we actually started four years ago, and then restarted three years ago after Hurricane Michael, so we’re finally really able to celebrate that accomplishment. We’re also celebrating our 30 year anniversary. We as a company have been in business for 30 years so that’s the other factor we’re celebrating.”

Finley says it’s important to look back at big milestones like their 30 year anniversary after overcoming Hurricane Michael. He also believes it helps if people mark these events and recognize that nothing should be taken for granted.

