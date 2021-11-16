St. Joe Company provides Thanksgiving turkeys to employees

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holidays are all about giving thanks, and that is what the leadership team at St. Joe Company took part in today.

The leadership team at St. Joe Company had 500 turkeys to give away to its employees as a thank you for what they did throughout the year for guests and club members.

“Just being a southern founded company, we really believe in gathering together around the dinner table and this is a great way to promote that,” said David Demarest, Director of Public Relations for the St. Joe Company.

After the pandemic stopped them last year, they were happy to be doing this again for a fifth year. They will be giving away turkeys again Tuesday from 8:00 am-5:00 pm.

