Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s another quiet start on satellite and radar as our clear skies streak continues. Plenty of sunshine returns to our skies today, perhaps after a few spotty areas of fog before 7am.

Temperatures are chilly once again with most inland in the 40s, to near 50 on the coast. We’ll want to dress warm for the morning hours. But make sure that outer layer can be shed heading into the midday as we’ll warm up pleasantly. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 60s by mid to late morning. Highs today top out in the mid 70s before 3pm. After 3pm though, we’ll see temperatures start to cool off. So be sure you keep the extra layer handy for the drive home from work or school later in the afternoon and going into the evening.

High pressure sits over the Southeast early on this week bringing plenty of sunshine to the forecast. That will warm our afternoons into the mid to upper 70s by midweek.

Our next cold front approaches for the end of the work week bringing a chance for rain on Thursday and a cool down for the end of the week into the upcoming weekend. Thursday’s rain chance is just for a spotty light shower at a 10% chance across the whole Panhandle. Highs on Friday struggle to reach 70°.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with pleasant highs in the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps the sunny streak going through tomorrow with clouds on the increase by Thursday and little fan fare for much rain on a weak front moving through.

