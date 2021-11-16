Woman arrested at Destin restaurant on child neglect charges

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman is facing charges after deputies say she was passed out on the deck of a restaurant while a one-year-old child was in her care.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say they found Ariel Hope, 27, of Miramar, passed out at a restaurant in Destin. Deputies report having a hard time waking up Hope and say she wasn’t able to stand on her own or rationally answer questions.

A witness told deputies the child with Hope appeared to be choking on a cherry and Hope told the child to “[explecitive] deal with it.” They also say Hope fell to the ground while holding the child. One witness was caring for the child when deputies arrived.

Hope is charged with child neglect.

