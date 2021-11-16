Advertisement

Yellen extends to Dec. 15 date for potential debt default

U.S. Treasure Secretary Janet Yellen makes a speech at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in...
U.S. Treasure Secretary Janet Yellen makes a speech at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress Tuesday that she believed she would run out of maneuvering room to avoid the nation’s first-ever default soon after Dec. 15.

In a letter to congressional leaders, Yellen said that she believed Treasury could be left with insufficient resources to keep financing the government beyond Dec. 15.

Yellen’s new date is slightly later than the Dec. 3 date she provided to Congress in a letter to Congress on Oct. 18. That letter was based on the fact that Congress had just passed a $480 billion increase in the debt limit as a stop-gap measure.

As she has done in the past, Yellen urged Congress to deal with the debt limit quickly to remove the possibility of a potential default on the nation’s obligations.

“To ensure the full faith and credit of the United States, it is critical that Congress raise or suspend the debt limit as soon as possible,” Yellen wrote to congressional leaders.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is releasing a statement after charges against a man arrested...
Bay County Sheriff’s Office statement after charges dropped for man arrested
Panama City firefighters responded to a house fire on W. 10th Street Monday afternoon.
Everyone out safe from Panama City house fire
These power and communication lines run up and down Front Beach Road and now, beach officials...
Panama City Beach receives funds for underground powerlines
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveils new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Reese’s makes super-sized peanut butter cup for Thanksgiving dessert
So far in 2021, Jackson County has the second most fatal wrecks in the six county area, falling...
15 people have died in vehicle crashes in Jackson County this year

Latest News

In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
No verdict after daylong deliberations by Rittenhouse jury
Hundreds of Floridians opposing vaccine mandates were at the State Capitol Tuesday to show...
Hundreds Rally in Support of Banning Vaccine Mandates
Hundreds of Floridians opposing vaccine mandates were at the State Capitol Tuesday to show...
Hundreds Rally in Support of Banning Vaccine Mandates
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
CDC panel to discuss expanding COVID booster shots Friday