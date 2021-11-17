Advertisement

6-month-long prostitution sting ends in arrests at several local spas

Law enforcement held a press conference about a sex trafficking investigation.
Law enforcement held a press conference about a sex trafficking investigation.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a half-year-long investigation, multiple people are facing prostitution charges from six different spa businesses in Panama City and Panama City Beach.

According to Panama City Police, the investigation stemmed from complaints from neighboring businesses.

The businesses involved were:

  • Da Cozy Spa at 330 W. 23rd St., Unit F
  • Panama Beach Spa at 3002-B, W. U.S. 98
  • Lili’s Spa and Massage at 11828 Front Beach Rd.
  • Oasis Massage and Spa at 17304 Panama City Beach Parkway
  • Blossom Massage at 7510 Thomas Dr.
  • Joun Spa at 2302 Winona Dr.

In addition to Panama City Police, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Panama City Beach Police Department, the FBI, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Florida Department of Health all worked together on the undercover operation.

